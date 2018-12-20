The Top
1041 From Sake to $1m ARR SaaS
Marc Smookler has founded 6 companies 2 of which have been acquired and 3 of which are market leaders in their respective spaces the leading brick-and-mortar retail analytics company (IdealSpot.com), a leading online retailer (SakeSocial.com), and a cutting-edge marketing services platform (Written.com). Marc's companies have generated over $300M in lifetime revenues and sold over 150,000 products worldwide. His current focus, IdealSpot, matches brick-and-mortar businesses to their ideal locations by mapping local demand for their product or service. Marc is also a partner/mentor for Austin tech incubator/fund(s) Capital Factory and Techstars, and invests and serves as a board member/advisor for a number of companies in the B2SMB/B2C spaces.