1047 Rokt CEO: Why We Acquired CalReply for $15m on $1-2m in ARR
As an early entrepreneur, Bruce founded his first business at age 16. He was a leader in the consumer practice at Boston Consulting Group and then built Jetstar into the largest low cost airline in Asia with 7,000+ employees. After Jetstar, Bruce revisited his roots and created another world-class company, ROKT. He expanded ROKT from a handful of employees working in Sydney in 2012 to a global team of more than 100 across four continents. His global experience, entrepreneurial spirit, vision for growth, and passion for business exemplify his high standards as a CEO, as well as his determination to build innovative companies.