The Top
1054 We Cut Our Customer Base In Half But Grew Revenue to $30m
Raj Co-Founded Localytics in 2009, and as CEO until 2017 created the leading mobile engagement platform that is used by many of the world's top brands. Prior to Localytics, Raj spent 12 years building a variety of technology companies. He was a management consultant focused on mobile with Bain & Company and Adventis. At Adventis, Raj worked alongside Steve Jobs at Apple to develop the business framework for the iPhone and led the formation of the multi-billion dollar Disney Mobile venture in Japan. Previously, Raj held sales and marketing leadership positions at Proco Machinery and Requisite Technology. Raj completed his MBA with Honors from the Ivey School of Business and London Business School.