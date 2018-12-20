



Talend CEO: "IPO was right move"

Prior to joining Talend as CEO, Mike was the CEO of Rapid7, a security software startup that provides one of the leading security assessment platforms. Mike joined Rapid7 in 2008 and grew the company by 10x in the next 4.5 years. Rapid7 was consistently one of the fastest growing companies in Boston, and was recognized as the Best Place to Work by the Boston Business Journal. Prior to Rapid7, Mike was General Manager of Microsoft's SQL Server Marketing team. During Mike's tenure the SQL business grew from $1.5B to $2.5B, and was the fastest growing of Microsoftâ€™s largest businesses. Prior to re-joining Microsoft in September 2003, Mike was General Manager of Polycom's Austin division, a $190mm videoconferencing equipment business. Prior to Polycom, Mike co-founded and was Chief Operating Officer of Paramark, a marketing analytics startup. Prior to co-founding Paramark, Mike spent six years at Microsoft in an expanding range of roles including product marketing, product strategy, and product management. Mike joined Microsoft as a member of the MSN team, and became an early evangelist of the internet and MSN's first internet marketing manager. He spent the last two years as Group Program Manager of Exchange Server, driving Microsoft's email strategy, product definition, and product execution for this $700mm business. During Mike's tenure, Microsoft category market share grew from 40% to over 60%. Mike began his career at Sun Microsystems, working as an engineer on Sun's SPARC workstations. He led the design of an integrated I/O chip, one of two chips that were used across Sun's low-end and midrange systems. Mike holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Brown University (magna cum laude), a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University, and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School where he was a Baker Scholar.