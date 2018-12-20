1059 $100m In Audio Ad Spend Goes Through Our Platform

The Top
Mike Dougherty is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Jelli, the technology platform for the $40 billion global audio advertising market. He has 20 years of experience with online and mobile services and corporate development. Under his leadership, Jelli has developed a cloud platform that transforms audio advertising, enabling advertisers and publishers to buy and sell audio advertising programmatically through a suite of demand-side and supply-side services. Jelli's platform is used by some of the largest broadcasters and advertisers in the audio marketplace, reaching hundreds of millions of people monthly and serving billions of audio ads. Prior to Jelli, Dougherty was Vice President, Business Development at Tellme, a leader in speech recognition applications (acquired by Microsoft), and Senior Vice President of Business & Corporate Development at Loudeye, an early leader in online & mobile music web services (acquired by Nokia).