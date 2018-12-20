The Top
1062 I raised $5m to spin the company out of corporate
David brings a successful track record of executive leadership at growing both private and public venture-backed companies and has been a pioneer in online marketing since 1997. Before TruSignal, David joined eBureau in December 2007, spearheading strategic business and product development efforts. In his previous role as general manager and SVP, marketing analytics at Adteractive, David managed a team of 45 people, spanning all of Adteractive's business units. Under his leadership, Adteractive became one of the fastest growing private companies in America and a leader in online lead generation. Prior to Adteractive, David held executive roles at Drugstore.com and NextCard, Inc, where he was responsible for product management and customer acquisition. David began his career as a software engineer at Decision Systems, a research and development firm focused on voice telephony solutions for the health care industry. David earned a Bachelor of Science in symbolic systems from Stanford University in 1990 and a Master of Business Administration from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.