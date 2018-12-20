



1081 With $2m in ARR and $16m Valuation for 7+ Years, Do You Feel Stuck?

Eric Frankel is an innovative business leader with a proven track record in both traditional media and new-and-emerging technologies. He is the CEO and founder of AdGreetz, the industry's leading SaaS video personalization platform that is disrupting the $560b advertising marketplace by empowering brands worldwide to build stronger relationships with customers and exponentially increase engagement, activation and revenue by deploying billions of never-before-available, hyper-relevant, one-to-one, personalized video and display ads and messages, utilizing brand, social, third-party, geo/browser, publisher and user-generated data, delivered on the Internet and mobile via 18 channels. Prior to AdGreetz, spent 20-plus years at Warner Bros., most recently serving as President of Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution (2000-2008). There he created new strategic architecture in the broadcast, cable and pay-TV landscapes, as well as advancements in new technologies including: VOD, HD and the internet. Frankel made numerous record-breaking sales and ground-breaking deals at WB.