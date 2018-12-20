The Top
1088 How Ex-Salesforce Leader Launched Video for Salespeople Growing 100% YoY
Sati is a seasoned entrepreneur who loves building product, growing people and delivering customer value. He has both enterprise and start-up experience that enables him to transform an idea into a scalable company. He founded Zenkraft (the leading shipping platform for Salesforce), Eversauce (CRM for PR industry) and most recently OneMob, which has earned the support of Salesforce Ventures and was awarded Gartner Cool Vendor and Aragon Hot Vendor. OneMob makes video recording, sending and tracking easy for any professional, with powerful integrations into platforms like Salesforce, Cisco Spark, LinkedIn and more. Before starting OneMob, Sati spent 8 years at salesforce.com, where he built and grew the AppExchange from an idea to 2000 apps.