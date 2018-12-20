The Top
1099 Salt Lake Event Management Company Breaks $4m in ARR, 30,000 Paid Events
Kreg is committed to creating extraordinary experiences. He is best known for founding SpinGo, a robust event platform powering 5,500 entertainment apps and delivering live event content for more than 7 million events nationwide. SpinGo is dedicated to providing integrated solutions for its 350,000+ registered event makers, enabling them to efficiently list, promote, and optimize their events. SpinGo was named Internet Company of the Year, Tech Startup of the Year, and Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year. In April 2017, he founded Aktify, a customer acquisition engine that qualifies and reactivates prospects through goodwill experience marketing.