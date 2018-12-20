The Top
1101 Bloomreach CEO: We've turned down acquisition offers in $400m range
Raj brought 10 years of enterprise and entrepreneurial experience with him when he co-founded BloomReach. Before launching the company, he was entrepreneur-in-residence at Mohr-Davidow Ventures. Prior to that, Raj served as Cisco's director of product marketing and was on the founding team of telecom company FirstMark/LambdaNet, which grew to $80 million in run-rate revenue. Raj also worked in technology investment banking at Lazard Freres. He holds a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. His thoughts on navigating the challenges of high-growth startups can be found on his blog at DeDatta.com.