The Top
1150 Detroit Based Referral Program software passes $600k in MRR
Jeff Epstein is the founder and CEO of Ambassador (getambassador.com) a 40 person, venture-backed startup headquartered in metro Detroit. Ambassador provides relationship marketing software to some of the world's most recognizable brands. A lifelong entrepreneur, Jeff's first internet startup was in 2000 and provided online food ordering for college students. Jeff ran this startup while earning his BA from Michigan State University. While earning his J.D from Chicago-Kent School of Law, Jeff started an affiliate marketing company which he later sold before graduating to allow himself to pay off his law school loans.