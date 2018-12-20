The Top
1155 How He's Used Stories to Build a $20m+ SaaS Platform for Scaling Content
Tom Gerace is the founder and CEO of Skyword, the leading content marketing technology and services company. Skyword liberates brands from ineffective marketing practices and inspires them to create deeper connections with their audiences through storytelling. With Robert McKee, award-winning story authority and best-selling author, Gerace leads Storynomics Seminars, which instruct senior executives and marketing professionals on how to apply storytelling structure to their business in order to drive revenue, margins, and brand loyalty. Prior to Skyword, Gerace founded Be Free, a publicly traded affiliate marketing platform and services company, which transformed online advertising from pay-per-view to pay-for-performance advertising. Early in his career, Gerace served as a senior business analyst at the Harvard Business School, where he wrote the first case studies on the emergence of the Internet in 1998.