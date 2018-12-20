



1160 Convoy, The Uber for Trucking, Charges Avg $4/mile on 100 mile trip, Takes Less Than 20% Per Unit Shipped

Dan Lewis is the co-founder and CEO of Convoy. Convoy is building the largest connected network of trucking companies in the country, helping businesses ship freight more efficiently, improving drivers' livelihood and reducing the 7% of all greenhouse gases that come from trucking. Before Convoy, Dan served as General Manager of New Shopping Experiences at Amazon, as well as Vice President of Product and Operations at Wavii (acquired by Google), and Group Product Manager at Microsoft. Dan started his career in technology and supply-chain consulting for Oliver Wyman, after studying cognitive science at Yale University.