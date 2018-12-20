The Top
1162 Pittsburg Placed Niche.com Passes 10m Uniques/Mo, $3m in SaaS Revenue
Luke Skurman is the Founder and CEO of Niche.com. Luke holds bachelors and masters degrees from Carnegie Mellon University and is a member of its Board of Trustees; Luke is the Vice Chairman of the Research Innovation and Entrepreneurship committee, he is also a member of both the Finance and the Property & Facilities committees. Luke is a Co-Founder and Chairman of Ascender, a non-profit, 501(c)(3), focusing on bolstering innovation and entrepreneurship in the Pittsburgh region. Luke is the Founding Curator of the Global Shapers Pittsburgh Hub, an initiative of the World Economic Forum. Luke has won national awards related to entrepreneurship from BusinessWeek, Fast Company, and Inc. Magazine and has been featured in numerous media outlets including The New York Times, CNN, and Fortune. Luke was awarded the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year for the Pittsburgh region in 2016.