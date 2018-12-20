



The Top

1163 How Jazz HR Used $6m in New Funds to Add $1m ARR in 3 Months

Pete has 25 years of experience in leadership roles with high growth companies, spending the majority of his career with technology solutions designed for the global small business community. Prior to joining JazzHR, Pete was Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Carbonite where he was responsible for all revenue and led the company's expansion into the SMB market, which grew to exceed 100,000 paid small business customers. Pete was a member of the Carbonite IPO leadership team. Previously, Pete served as SVP & GM for NameMediaâ€™s SMB-focused Domain Marketplace, the largest of its kind in the world, and Chief Operating Officer of Monster Worldwide's consumer relocation division, helping small businesses convert new movers into lifetime customers. Pete is a graduate of Middlebury College and Harvard Business School.