1172 How He Pivoted to $30m in Funding, 10,000+ Jobs Placed with Recruiting AI Tool

Eyal Grayevsky is the CEO and Co-founder of Mya Systems (formerly FirstJob), creators of Mya, the industry's leading AI recruiter. His 12+ years of experience co-managing his family's recruiting agency and operating FirstJob inspired him to solve the major inefficiencies in the recruiting space. Prior to Mya Systems, Eyal co-founded FirstJob, a job site for companies looking to attract, engage and hire qualified early-career talent from the company's network of over 11M active millennial job seekers. Eyal is also a Founding Partner at DoubleTap Ventures, a community of startup founders that provides an environment for entrepreneurs to share advice. He received his bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Colorado.