1173 Loyalty Perk SaaS Hits 2300 Locations, $2.3m in ARR

1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised

Greg Segall is the founder and CEO of Alyce, an AI-powered corporate gifting and incentive platform. Founded in December 2015, Alyce tells a corporate gifter exactly what to send and the most impactful times to send. Prior to Alyce, Greg was the founder and CEO of One Pica, one the the premier global e-commerce agencies. Greg also invested, scaled and aided the acquisitions of several smaller retailers. One Pica was successfully acquired in December 2012 by a holding company in San Francisco. Greg received his BA in Graphic Design from Boston University in 2001, with a strong focus on computer science.