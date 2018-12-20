The Top
1174 Planning a $50m ICO for Property Investing, 55% Unlevered IRR Historically
Andrew is the Co-CEO of Aperture, a real estate tech and investment company that has systematized the acquisition, rehabilitation and sale of distressed residential real estate across the US and is producing unlevered IRRs in excess of 50%. Aperture is launching its Property Coin ICO (security token), the first professionally managed portfolio of real estate assets and loans available via the blockchain to help fund the growth of its existing business. Prior to forming Aperture, Andrew was co-head of capital markets at the largest fix and flip operator in the US and before that was an investment banker focused on the residential real estate and mortgage industries for 12+ years. Andrew graduated from Babson College with a major in Finance.