1181 How MovableInk Broke $40m in ARR with 1 Pricing Axis to Drive Expansion Revenue
Vivek co-founded Movable Ink in 2010 and has led the company through rapid growth to a leading market position with 200+ employees serving 500 of the most innovative consumer brands. Through his leadership, Movable Ink is helping digital marketers embrace a visual world with intelligent creative that adapts at the moment of engagement. Prior to co-founding Movable Ink, Vivek headed Eastern North America and EMEA sales for Engine Yard. Earlier in his career, he held senior engineering roles at Blue Martini and Cisco Systems. Vivek graduated with a B.S. in Computer Science from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.