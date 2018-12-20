The Top
1184 California Mom Bootstraps HR Tech to $5m in ARR
Reena, a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, interestingly dove into entrepreneurship when most women take a career break, after her first child was born. She began with a staffing company, Avankia, then moved on to TargetRecruit, the most innovative talent management platform built on the Salesforce platform, that modernizes the recruiting cycle at organizations, from front to back office. Reena was featured as CRN's 2016 Women of the Channel, in Entrepreneur Magazine, Power 50 Solution Providers and much more. From supporting girls education to providing job opportunities to stay-at-home mom's at her firm, Reena always strives to do her part to support women. In this pursuit, she has embarked on the journey of Mom Relaunch- an initiative to bring women on a career break back into the workforce. Mom Relaunch is a one-stop solution for moms to have a fulfilling and sustainable career in the HR and IT industry.