



The Top

1193 Now Anyone Can Use the Tech He Used to Build His $100m eCommerce Brand

John James is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Engine: a cloud-based eCommerce platform focused on creating the best experience for both merchants and consumers.A serial eCommerce entrepreneur, John started his first eCommerce business in his college dorm room in 1994 and financed his medical school education with the proceeds. Since then, he has built and sold multiple businesses including Acumen Brands: a company that raised $100 million in venture capital as it grew to dominate the country wear market in the late 2000's.