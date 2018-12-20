The Top
1203 SEMRush to hit $80m ARR This Year, Here's How
As Chief Strategy Officer Eugene helped SEMrush to more than triple it’s revenue in less than 2 years and raised over $40m from Tier 1 VC firms. Before joining SEMrush Eugene was a partner at Target Global, pan-european growth stage venture fund that invests in consumer Internet space. There Eugene was in charge of US pipeline and invested in number of notable companies including Blue Apron(IPO), Lyft and Juno(acquired by Gett) Eugene started his VC career as Senior Associate and then Partner at Foresight Ventures. Foresight Ventures was focused on early stage US technology companies. Fund generated number of profitable exits over three years and was ranked top 10 Russian VC firm by Forbes in 2013.