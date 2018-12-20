The Top
1208 Will This $250m+ Valuation Company be DeFacto Security Rating Standard?
Dr. Yampolskiy is a recognized expert in the security field. He is CEO of SecurityScorecard, the leader in security ratings, used by hundreds of customers like GE, McDonalds, Pepsi, AllState, AIG, Bank of NY Mellon, and others. Before founding Security Scorecard, he was the CISO at Gilt Groupe, and has held lead technologist and security roles at Goldman Sachs, Oracle, Cinchcast, and Microsoft. Yampolskiy is a published author and active speaker in the security and software development communities. He has a Ph.D. in Cryptography from Yale University.