1211 Finally an easy way for teams to edit videos, creative, doing $40k in MRR

Niklas is co-founder of the SaaS company Filestage. Filestage is a solution web application that makes it easy to share, comment on (+draw) and approve videos, designs and documents, allowing customers and colleagues to mark change requests directly online in the file. This helps to avoid long feedback rounds via email. Before Niklas founded Filestage he used to work in different companies in marketing, advertising and e-commerce. In this time he experienced how time consuming and painful the content review process could be. Especially when done via email. So he started Filestage - his first SaaS startup.