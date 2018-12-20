The Top
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
Bernadette Nixon, Alfresco’s CEO, leads the company’s strategy for growth, customer commitment and culture. Bernadette is an experienced global leader with a proven track record of growing some of the leading companies in the market and has a wealth of experience in the process and content management industry. Before joining Alfresco, Bernadette served as President of SDL PLC., a global software and professional services company, after having grown its sales team as chief revenue officer. Prior to SDL, she held positions at OpenText, a leading ECM company, as General Manager and Senior Vice President of its BPM Business Unit & Corporate Sales. She was EVP of Sales for the Americas at Metastorm, and served in similar roles at CA Technologies, InterQuad and NCR. Bernadette also held the position of Deputy CIO for the United Nations in Geneva. Bernadette received a BA in Business Studies in Marketing from the University of Hertfordshire. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bernadettenixon/