1249 Hireology Passes $20m in ARR, Helping 5000+ Businesses Hire Better
Adam Robinson is Co-Founder and CEO of Hireology, a venture-backed hiring and talent management platform named a Top 50 Best Workplace by Inc., a Top Company Culture by Entrepreneur, and #94 in 2016 and #332 in 2017 on the Inc. 500 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. He’s the author of The Best Team Wins: Build your Business Through Predictive Hiring, the host of The Best Team Wins Podcast, and a weekly columnist for Inc. He was named a top 25 Industry Game Changer by Workforce and in 2017 was a finalist for E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year. Adam has a BA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and received his MBA from DePaul University. He's a member of the Economic Club of Chicago, and lives in Chicago's Rogers Park community with his wife and four children.