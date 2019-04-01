1258 This Singapore Based SaaS Helps You Manage Empoyee Feedback, $40k in MRR, 8x yoy growth
CheeTung is committed to bring the same level of analytics, sophistication, and scientific rigour to managing people as is currently applied to managing finance and customers. He is the CEO of EngageRocket. Before becoming an entrepreneur, he was Regional Director of Gallup in Southeast Asia. He read Economics at the University of Cambridge, and has an MA in Political Science from Columbia University.
Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.
1259 Brazilian SaaS Raising $5m on $20m Pre, $9m in ARR, 20% yoy Growth
Entrepreneur, SaaS Enthusiast, Behavioral Economics Fan, has strong Sales background, leads one of the largests SaaS in Brazil and fosters the local start-up and tech ecosytem since the early 2000s. Has Business Administration degree and specializations in Sales and Marketing.
1258 This Singapore Based SaaS Helps You Manage Empoyee Feedback, $40k in MRR, 8x yoy growth
CheeTung is committed to bring the same level of analytics, sophistication, and scientific rigour to managing people as is currently applied to managing finance and customers. He is the CEO of EngageRocket. Before becoming an entrepreneur, he was Regional Director of Gallup in Southeast Asia. He read Economics at the University of Cambridge, and has an MA in Political Science from Columbia University.
1257 Shufflrr is Raising $2m, Helps You Manage Presentations Better, 2x YoY to $100k in MRR
James is the co-founder and CEO of Shufflrr, the leading presentation management SaaS that transforms presentations from one-and-done decks to enterprise assets. From creation, to distribution, to presentation and sharing, to reporting and then updating, Shufflrr streamlines the presentation process, so clients get higher ROI on their investment in content, better control of their message and overall increased productivity.
1256 How Array.VC Raised First $15m, Why They Like Art19 Investment
1255 How This 27 Year Old Went from $0 to $70k in MRR in 6 months
1254 Detectify Grew 3x Over Last Year to $1.5m in ARR
CEO and co-founder of Detectify. Background as geek with MSC in applied physics, went to management consulting, but then back to technology again with Detectify. From Sweden, lived in multiple countries including US and India.
1253 GetAccept Breaks 4000 Customers, Grew ARR 3x to $1.7m in ARR Last 12 Months
Samir, the CEO and founder of GetAccept who believes that great companies are built by passionate individuals who focus on execution and teambuilding. Husband and father of 2 kids who is convinced that the day has 28 hours. You can sleep when you die!
1252 Typeform Now At $19m ARR, 50m Forms Each Month, 40,000 Customers
David Okuniev was born in Belgium and later educated in England, David Okuniev started his professional career as a musician. Expression through music soon turned to expression through product and brand design, which led to David founding the Barcelona-based design studio, Fat-Man-Collective. From working in the same co-working space, David later met Robert Muñoz, and the two co-founded Typeform. Today, David is joint CEO and sweats over everything Vision, product & design related.
1251 Why MailJet Founder Left, Despite Fast Growth, $10m+ in ARR
Hi! I am a 32 yo french entrepreneur and startup advisor. Former COO of Mailjet which I co-founded in 2010, I raised 17M$ and built a team of 25 people on 4 continents. I am now entirely focused on my new venture – Onvey.io – which aims to grow into a SaaS Hub.
1250 Incentive Every Employee to Sell Using This Tool, $80k in MRR
Patrick is a life-long entrepreneur who has successfully built multiple companies and salesforces, always with an interest in leveraging technology to improve on processes. Energetic and inventive, Patrick is passionate about people's ability to completely change; by changing the story they tell themselves. A self-confessed "freak" about studying habits, routines and easier ways to do things, Patrick's purpose in life is to always be learning and helping others. He loves to seek out new concepts and strategies to improve his own life, find out what works and then share them. Patrick originally created the ideas behind RapidFunnel to help his own salesforce. They were so incredibly effective that it spawned the idea for RapidFunnel, the company. Personally speaking... Patrick has had a life long interest in good health, shaped by his Mom who owned a chain of health food stores. He enjoys mountain biking, crossfit, yoga and pilates. He loves bouncing ideas off of his wife, skiing with his three kids and watching superhero movies with his son. He also admits to holding on to his collection of superhero comics, which carried him through his childhood struggles with dyslexia.
1249 Hireology Passes $20m in ARR, Helping 5000+ Businesses Hire Better
Adam Robinson is Co-Founder and CEO of Hireology, a venture-backed hiring and talent management platform named a Top 50 Best Workplace by Inc., a Top Company Culture by Entrepreneur, and #94 in 2016 and #332 in 2017 on the Inc. 500 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. He’s the author of The Best Team Wins: Build your Business Through Predictive Hiring, the host of The Best Team Wins Podcast, and a weekly columnist for Inc. He was named a top 25 Industry Game Changer by Workforce and in 2017 was a finalist for E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year. Adam has a BA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and received his MBA from DePaul University. He's a member of the Economic Club of Chicago, and lives in Chicago's Rogers Park community with his wife and four children.
CEO of Bookafy since 2014... Formerly at another Real Estate technology startup. Lives in Seattle, WA.
1247 This SaaS Product Has No Website but Does $3m in ARR, How?
CEO and co-founder of Burt, where we build data intelligence companies. In a previous life, I hustled in e-commerce, developed award winning marketing campaigns and spent way too much at advertising and internet technology conferences, presenting at events such as Cannes Lions, Web 2.0, DEMO and Techcrunch50.
1246 What the hell does "We revolutionize everything" mean?
Founder and Managing Director of uptime ITechnologies GmbH, since its inception in 1994. Also responsible for World Check, the banking financial crime prevention software used toady by most of the world’s banks bought by Thomson Reuters. CEO and founder of Pipeliner Sales, Inc., the sales company for Pipeliner CRM. Author of over 100 ebooks on sales, sales management, entrepreneurship and leadership. Kimla studied Protestant Theology in Los Angeles and Vienna, graduating with a Master’sDegree. He is married and father of 3 children.
1245 He Used These 3 Channels To Hit $50k in MRR in 7 Months
Chris Ronzio built a nationwide video production company that sold over $3 million in youth sporting event videos before he was 25 years old. In 2013, he sold that business and founded an Operations Consulting firm that helps other entrepreneurs create scalable systems and processes. Over the last 5 years, the firm, Organize Chaos, has worked with hundreds of companies in dozens of industries and invested in building 6 of those businesses to over $30 million in annual revenue. Now, Chris' third business, Trainual, is an online platform for business owners and employees to document what they do in simple step-by-step processes. Chris and his team are on a mission to systematize 25,000 small businesses through their technology.
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
Mike is the co-founder and CEO of FreshBooks, the world’s #1 cloud accounting software for self-employed professionals and their teams. Built in 2003 after he accidentally saved over an invoice, Mike spent 3.5 years growing FreshBooks from his parents’ basement. Since then, over 10 million people have used FreshBooks to save time billing, and collect billions of dollars. A lover of the outdoors, Mike has been bitten so many times it’s rumoured he’s the first human to have developed immunity to mosquitoes.
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
As CEO, Clate is leading Infusionsoft on its mission to simplify growth for millions of small businesses worldwide. Under Clate's leadership, Infusionsoft has landed four rounds of venture capital. Clate is a national speaker, and co-author of the New York Times bestseller “Conquer the Chaos”. Clate has a BA in Economics from Arizona State University, an MBA and a JD from Brigham Young University.
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
As CEO of AdRoll Group, Toby Gabriner oversees both divisions of the company’s growth platform business, AdRoll and the recently launched RollWorks. Gabriner has a proven track record as an industry veteran who is not afraid of taking risks that drives transformational vision and breakout growth for tech businesses. With leadership experience at high-growth companies that spans two decades, Gabriner’s been at the forefront of positioning AdRoll as a key company in the marketing technology sector. His experience includes serving as president of Carat Interactive, one of the first large digital agencies, CEO of [x+1], one of the first demand side platforms, and president and CEO of Adap.tv. Under his leadership, Adap.tv saw revenue grow from $200K to over $200M in just four years and was acquired by AOL in 2013 for $465M. Gabriner has also served as a board member and investor of a number of early and mid-stage technology companies. He earned his MBA at Boston University but is a San Francisco native, who enjoys a myriad of fitness activities, reading, volunteering and hanging out with his wife and three children in the sunny state.
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
Greg Segall is the founder and CEO of Alyce, an AI-powered corporate gifting and incentive platform. Founded in December 2015, Alyce tells a corporate gifter exactly what to send and the most impactful times to send. Prior to Alyce, Greg was the founder and CEO of One Pica, one the the premier global e-commerce agencies. Greg also invested, scaled and aided the acquisitions of several smaller retailers. One Pica was successfully acquired in December 2012 by a holding company in San Francisco. Greg received his BA in Graphic Design from Boston University in 2001, with a strong focus on computer science.
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
UCLA B.S. Complex Systems Goldman Sachs, Investment Banking Analyst Valiant Capital, Investor Stanford Graduate School of Business, MBA Everlance, Cofounder and CEO
Neil brings more than 25 years of experience in Software, Hardware and Cloud Technologies to Sailthru. As President and Chief Executive Officer, he leads the development and execution of the company’s strategic vision and daily operations. Before joining Sailthru, Neil served as President and CEO of Vendavo, a leading provider of revenue and price optimization and management solutions. Prior to joining Vendavo, Neil successfully directed Ariba’s North American field operations and, previously, European operations; preceded by 16 years at IBM, serving in a variety of sales and sales management roles in ecommerce solutions. Neil is a native of New York City and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics from State University of New York at Albany.
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
Go-to-market specialist within vertical SaaS (B2B). As partner in Serendipity (one of Swedens most well renowned private incubator) Sebastian has worked and implemented a number of go-to-market strategies for SaaS-companies. Like to work close to customers revenue streams and with high ACV.
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
As the founder & CEO of SaleCycle, I am focused on utilizing customer data to drive conversions and ROI through behavioral marketing.
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
Victor Levitin took his ecommerce company to $4.5m rev and took Crazylister to $1.5m ARR by making online selling 10x easier for retailers.
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
Myles is Founder and CEO of BrightLocal. He has worked in the local search industry since 2009 and has been a contributor to the Local Search Ranking Factors Study. He has written a regular column for Search Engine Land and spoken at SEO conferences in the US and UK.
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
Colin Day is chairman and CEO of iCIMS. Day incorporated iCIMS in 2000 with a vision to deliver applicant tracking software emphasizing ease-of-use and an unparalleled customer service. Under his leadership, iCIMS has grown to become the leading best-of-breed provider of talent acquisition software in the industry.
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
Taavet Hinrikus is the Co-founder & chairman of @TransferWise the international money transfer platform with over 4 million customers and valued at over $1.6billion makes sending, receiving, and spending money around the world as cheap as possible at the real exchange rate. Previously built @Skype as 1st employee, from Estonia, adventurer, disruptor and investor.
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
Brett Owens has co-founded and successfully bootstrapped two software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies that are growing and profitable today. He is currently the Marketing Director and Co-Founder at LeadDyno, an 'instant affiliate marketing' solution for small businesses.
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
In 2012, Wayne Johnson co-founded encompass corporation, a SaaS business driven by the belief that the best decisions are made when people understand the full picture. As CEO of encompass, Wayne has lead the creation of the company’s Know Your Customer (KYC) automation software for the banking, finance, legal and accountancy sectors.
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
Felix Van de Maele Co-founder, CEO Felix co-founded Collibra and serves as the company's Chief Executive Officer. As Collibra's CEO, Felix is responsible for the company's global business strategy and has led Collibra from idea to founding to more than ten years of record growth and industry leadership. Prior to co-founding Collibra, Felix served as a researcher at the Semantics Technology and Applications Research Laboratory (STARLab) at the Vrije Universiteit Brussels, where he focused on ontology-focused crawlers for the semantic web and semantic data integration. He holds a Masters degree in Applied Computer Science from the Vrije Universiteit Brussels, a Master of Science degree in software engineering from the Vrije Universiteit Brussels, Master of Science degrees from Ecole des Mines de Nantes (France) and Universidad Nacional de La Plata (Argentina), and a Master in General Management degree from the Vlerick Leuven Gent Management School.
1258 This Singapore Based SaaS Helps You Manage Empoyee Feedback, $40k in MRR, 8x yoy growth
CheeTung is committed to bring the same level of analytics, sophistication, and scientific rigour to managing people as is currently applied to managing finance and customers. He is the CEO of EngageRocket. Before becoming an entrepreneur, he was Regional Director of Gallup in Southeast Asia. He read Economics at the University of Cambridge, and has an MA in Political Science from Columbia University.
Select the topics that interest you and click save