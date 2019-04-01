1259 Brazilian SaaS Raising $5m on $20m Pre, $9m in ARR, 20% yoy Growth

Add to Queue

1258 This Singapore Based SaaS Helps You Manage Empoyee Feedback, $40k in MRR, 8x yoy growth

Add to Queue

1257 Shufflrr is Raising $2m, Helps You Manage Presentations Better, 2x YoY to $100k in MRR

Add to Queue

1256 How Array.VC Raised First $15m, Why They Like Art19 Investment

Add to Queue

1255 How This 27 Year Old Went from $0 to $70k in MRR in 6 months

Add to Queue

1254 Detectify Grew 3x Over Last Year to $1.5m in ARR

Add to Queue

1253 GetAccept Breaks 4000 Customers, Grew ARR 3x to $1.7m in ARR Last 12 Months

Add to Queue

1252 Typeform Now At $19m ARR, 50m Forms Each Month, 40,000 Customers

Add to Queue

1251 Why MailJet Founder Left, Despite Fast Growth, $10m+ in ARR

Add to Queue

1250 Incentive Every Employee to Sell Using This Tool, $80k in MRR

Add to Queue

1249 Hireology Passes $20m in ARR, Helping 5000+ Businesses Hire Better

Add to Queue

1248 Bootstrapped Appointment Scheduling Tool Hits $1m ARR

Add to Queue

1247 This SaaS Product Has No Website but Does $3m in ARR, How?

Add to Queue

1246 What the hell does "We revolutionize everything" mean?

Add to Queue

1245 He Used These 3 Channels To Hit $50k in MRR in 7 Months

Add to Queue

1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m

Add to Queue

1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers

Add to Queue

1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months

Add to Queue

1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised

Add to Queue

1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars

Add to Queue

1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?

Add to Queue

1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale

Add to Queue

1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play

Add to Queue

1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?

Add to Queue

1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space

Add to Queue

1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space

Add to Queue

1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?

Add to Queue

1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+

Add to Queue

1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions

Add to Queue