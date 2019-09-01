1263 1500 Governement Agencies Pay Him $2400/yr To Archive Social Media

1250 Incentive Every Employee to Sell Using This Tool, $80k in MRR

Patrick is a life-long entrepreneur who has successfully built multiple companies and salesforces, always with an interest in leveraging technology to improve on processes. Energetic and inventive, Patrick is passionate about people's ability to completely change; by changing the story they tell themselves. A self-confessed "freak" about studying habits, routines and easier ways to do things, Patrick's purpose in life is to always be learning and helping others. He loves to seek out new concepts and strategies to improve his own life, find out what works and then share them. Patrick originally created the ideas behind RapidFunnel to help his own salesforce. They were so incredibly effective that it spawned the idea for RapidFunnel, the company. Personally speaking... Patrick has had a life long interest in good health, shaped by his Mom who owned a chain of health food stores. He enjoys mountain biking, crossfit, yoga and pilates. He loves bouncing ideas off of his wife, skiing with his three kids and watching superhero movies with his son. He also admits to holding on to his collection of superhero comics, which carried him through his childhood struggles with dyslexia.