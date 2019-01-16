The Top
1270 Napa Valley Vineyards Use His SaaS Drone Tech To Detect Potential Lower Crop Yield
Brendan is the Co-Founder and CEO of Skycision, an award-winning technology provider that helps enhance the productivity and profitability of the global agriculture industry. Brendan completed his undergraduate degree at the country’s oldest private military school, Norwich University. He played four years of collegiate football and emerged with his B.S. in Computer Security and Information Assurance. From there, he joined Big-4 financial services firm Ernst & Young (E&Y) and worked over a dozen engagements across Florida and the Asia Pacific region. Shortly thereafter, he joined global investment bank Credit Suisse in New York. Brendan decided to go back to school and was admitted to the number one Information Systems Management program in the country at Carnegie Mellon. It was there that Skycision was conceived, and upon finishing his degree, he set out full time to build Skycision into what it is today.