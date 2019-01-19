Podcast / The Top
1273 270,000 ECommerce Shops Use This Tool (Not Shopify)
CEO @PrestaShop, leading eCommerce solution worldwide
1274 Does it make sense for him to measure churn?
1272 How This Pricing Page Drives Big Expansion Revenue with $260k/mo Verblio CEO
1271 This HR Tech Company Incentivizes Your Current Team to Recruit
1270 Napa Valley Vineyards Use His SaaS Drone Tech To Detect Potential Lower Crop Yield
1269 How This AdTech CEO Shifted to Pure Play SaaS and $40k in MRR
1268 240 Hotels Use His Tech for HouseKeeping, Passes $40k in MRR
1267 Customer Intelligence Platform Powerd by AI Passes 30 Customers, $300k in MRR
1266 How To Spin a Business Out of a Public Company
1265 How $100m ARR HotSchedules Passed 160,000 Restaruant Customers, 110% Net Annual Dollar Retention
1264 Why Marketplace DIY Tool CEO Wants to Raise $500k on $3M Pre Money
1263 1500 Governement Agencies Pay Him $2400/yr To Archive Social Media
1262 200 Physicians Have Invested $6m Into This Company at $30m Valuation
1261 How He Went from $0 to $4k/mo Helping Brands Track Customer Facing Video
1260 Whitelabel SMB Tools Platform Raising $1m on $4m Pre with $1.5m in ARR
1259 Brazilian SaaS Raising $5m on $20m Pre, $9m in ARR, 20% yoy Growth
1258 This Singapore Based SaaS Helps You Manage Empoyee Feedback, $40k in MRR, 8x yoy growth
1257 Shufflrr is Raising $2m, Helps You Manage Presentations Better, 2x YoY to $100k in MRR
1256 How Array.VC Raised First $15m, Why They Like Art19 Investment
1255 How This 27 Year Old Went from $0 to $70k in MRR in 6 months
1254 Detectify Grew 3x Over Last Year to $1.5m in ARR
1253 GetAccept Breaks 4000 Customers, Grew ARR 3x to $1.7m in ARR Last 12 Months
1252 Typeform Now At $19m ARR, 50m Forms Each Month, 40,000 Customers
1251 Why MailJet Founder Left, Despite Fast Growth, $10m+ in ARR
1250 Incentive Every Employee to Sell Using This Tool, $80k in MRR
1249 Hireology Passes $20m in ARR, Helping 5000+ Businesses Hire Better
1248 Bootstrapped Appointment Scheduling Tool Hits $1m ARR
1247 This SaaS Product Has No Website but Does $3m in ARR, How?
1246 What the hell does "We revolutionize everything" mean?
1245 He Used These 3 Channels To Hit $50k in MRR in 7 Months

