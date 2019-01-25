1280 Will she be able to raise $1m on $3.5m Pre Money with This MRR?

1279 He Does $6m in Event Revenue Annually, now SaaS

1278 How This Brazilian SaaS Pricing Tool Went From $40k to $100k in MRR in 12 Months

1277 Mailchimp for Shopify Customers Passes 5,000 Paid, $3m in ARR, 15k Shopify Reviews

1276 Workers on Oil Rigs Build Apps Using His Tool

1275 25 Year Old Hits $10k in MRR with his 3 Friends as Co-Founders

1274 Does it make sense for him to measure churn?

1273 270,000 ECommerce Shops Use This Tool (Not Shopify)

1272 How This Pricing Page Drives Big Expansion Revenue with $260k/mo Verblio CEO

1271 This HR Tech Company Incentivizes Your Current Team to Recruit

1270 Napa Valley Vineyards Use His SaaS Drone Tech To Detect Potential Lower Crop Yield

1269 How This AdTech CEO Shifted to Pure Play SaaS and $40k in MRR

1268 240 Hotels Use His Tech for HouseKeeping, Passes $40k in MRR

1267 Customer Intelligence Platform Powerd by AI Passes 30 Customers, $300k in MRR

1266 How To Spin a Business Out of a Public Company

1265 How $100m ARR HotSchedules Passed 160,000 Restaruant Customers, 110% Net Annual Dollar Retention

1264 Why Marketplace DIY Tool CEO Wants to Raise $500k on $3M Pre Money

1263 1500 Governement Agencies Pay Him $2400/yr To Archive Social Media

1262 200 Physicians Have Invested $6m Into This Company at $30m Valuation

1261 How He Went from $0 to $4k/mo Helping Brands Track Customer Facing Video

1260 Whitelabel SMB Tools Platform Raising $1m on $4m Pre with $1.5m in ARR

1259 Brazilian SaaS Raising $5m on $20m Pre, $9m in ARR, 20% yoy Growth

1258 This Singapore Based SaaS Helps You Manage Empoyee Feedback, $40k in MRR, 8x yoy growth

1257 Shufflrr is Raising $2m, Helps You Manage Presentations Better, 2x YoY to $100k in MRR

1256 How Array.VC Raised First $15m, Why They Like Art19 Investment

1255 How This 27 Year Old Went from $0 to $70k in MRR in 6 months

1254 Detectify Grew 3x Over Last Year to $1.5m in ARR

1253 GetAccept Breaks 4000 Customers, Grew ARR 3x to $1.7m in ARR Last 12 Months

1252 Typeform Now At $19m ARR, 50m Forms Each Month, 40,000 Customers

