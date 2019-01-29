The Top
1283 $100m Exit Was $45m Cash Upfront, Using To Launch New $10/mo Website Builder with 3250 Customers
Born in USSR, got a war there, was refugee, moved to Ukraine, co-founded TemplateMonster.com. Grew it to 100M company and then sold out to PE. Started Weblium to build a McDonalds in Web Design Industry. Married, four kids, two wife’s, three dogs, five homes, 10 700 phonebook contacts, 100 conferences a year, military business and lots of fun. When the war started in Ukraine, founded the largest crowdfunding platform Peoplesproject.com to help wounded souldiers, became an advisor to the Minister of Defense, civil activist. Recently started to join a blockchain world first as an advisor and planning to complete some government projects based on a blockchain.