1289 Virtual Event Management Business Passes $2m in ARR Selling $30k ACV's

1276 Workers on Oil Rigs Build Apps Using His Tool
James McDonough is a passionate entrepreneur, technology CEO and past top tier management consultant. James’ unique ability is being able to clearly see and deconstruct an entire complex situation, envision a better future and take practical action to blaze new trails. Using his unquenchable curiosity, structured problem solving and bold creativity, with a smile he energetically and relentlessly hunts opportunities to push boundaries. Over the past 15 years James has been the founder and CEO of an early stage venture capital backed tech company, led strategy and operational excellence engagements as a management consultant and got dirty on the shop floor of industrial operations. Industry experience includes Internet Technology, Oil & Gas, Mining, Forest & Pulp & Paper, Government and Consumer Goods. James’ international experience includes Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, Malaysia and the USA. James has had the pleasure of being invited to deliver speaking engagements at a number of industry forums and top universities all over the world on a range of topics including entrepreneurship, innovation, industrial internet of things (IIoT), and was an honorable mention in Australia’s 30under30. James has earned a MBA - Master of Business Administration, Honours in Business Management, and a Black Belt in LEAN Six Sigma. James is an obsessive book-a-week learner, a passionate traveler and enjoys kiteboarding, snowboarding and ice hockey.