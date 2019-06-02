1291 This Podcast Hosting Company Just Broke $300k in MRR

1280 Will she be able to raise $1m on $3.5m Pre Money with This MRR?

CloudKPI is entrepreneur Maeve Kneafsey’s ( pron; May-V Kneef-Sea) fourth start up. Her latest venture addresses the frustrations involved in setting up and maintaining cross-business metrics for SaaS businesses, a segment growing to a multi-billion dollar value. CloudKPI, which is raising a seed round, has completed programs at Plug & Play Tech and Womens’ Start-Up Lab. Maeve previously founded Amas, Ireland’s first digital marketing and analytics agency (exit 2003), digital marketing agency Elucidate (exit 2015) and Fintech SaaS benchmarking solution MarketFinder. A graduate of Trinity College, Dublin she now splits her time between offices in Dublin, Ireland and San Francisco, USA.