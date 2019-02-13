1299 After 4 years with no salary, is he making the right choice in launching a Hubspot "for the rest of us"?

1298 Conga Passes 11k Customers, $80m ARR, Q1 2019 IPO?

1297 His Mandarin Allowed Him To Scale Software for Real Estate Developers, $1m+ in ARR

1296 3 Metrics 30m MAU Quizlet Tracks As They Pass 1m Paying Customers

1295 They Passed $700k in MRR Heling Developers Launch API's Faster

1294 Predictive Supply Chain Company Closes 7 Figure Deals, $12m Raised

1293 How Plivo Broke $20m in ARR on Only $2m Raised Helping 70,000 Businesses with Communication Integrations

1292 How Cvent Hit $500m Bookings with Eyes on $1B in Meeting and Event Space

1291 This Podcast Hosting Company Just Broke $300k in MRR

1290 How New CEO Rightsized Brightpearl, passed $12m in ARR

1289 Virtual Event Management Business Passes $2m in ARR Selling $30k ACV's

1288 $6m in ARR and Net Negative 20% Revenue Churn, How?!

1287 Why He Left Salesforce After $50m+ Acquisition to Build Kustomer.com

1286 RippleMatch Giving Employers 1000's of High Quality Student Talent Per Month, $125k in MRR

1285 Bootstrapped Mumbai Based Social Listening Tool Breaks $1.2m in ARR, Up 100% YoY

1284 How He Uses Lifetstyle Business To Fund SaaS Startup

1283 $100m Exit Was $45m Cash Upfront, Using To Launch New $10/mo Website Builder with 3250 Customers

1282 With $12m in ARR, ConvertKit Makes Major Change Removing CC Trial, Will it work?

1281 Contently Pays Creators $30m Annually, Passes $20m in ARR 40% yoy growth

1280 Will she be able to raise $1m on $3.5m Pre Money with This MRR?

1279 He Does $6m in Event Revenue Annually, now SaaS

1278 How This Brazilian SaaS Pricing Tool Went From $40k to $100k in MRR in 12 Months

1277 Mailchimp for Shopify Customers Passes 5,000 Paid, $3m in ARR, 15k Shopify Reviews

1276 Workers on Oil Rigs Build Apps Using His Tool

1275 25 Year Old Hits $10k in MRR with his 3 Friends as Co-Founders

1274 Does it make sense for him to measure churn?

1273 270,000 ECommerce Shops Use This Tool (Not Shopify)

1272 How This Pricing Page Drives Big Expansion Revenue with $260k/mo Verblio CEO

1271 This HR Tech Company Incentivizes Your Current Team to Recruit

