1298 Conga Passes 11k Customers, $80m ARR, Q1 2019 IPO?
Matthew Schiltz is an experienced senior executive with a proven track record in building successful, high growth technology and cloud companies ranging from private startups to public companies. Matthew is CEO at Conga, directing the company's growth strategy, which includes financing, driving global sales and expanding product offerings. Matthew's extensive executive management and leadership experience is driving strong company growth which has resulted in several Inc 500, Fast 50 and Top 100 Places to Work awards. Past CEO successes include Insightful Corporation, CourtLink, DocuSign, Tier 3 and Blue Box Group. Matthew has received several industry accolades in recognition of his past successes and is considered an expert on software, technology, and cloud business practices.