The Top
1306 Weird Way He's Using Shopify To Grow MRR Past $50k Helping Non Techies Launch Mobile Apps
Atul Poharkar is the Founder and CEO of Plobal.ai. In 2016, Atul realised that even though mobile apps were the default future, the technology was limited to just the bigger players. That's when Plobal was born. He and his team built a platform for developing mobile apps and setting up the mobile commerce success journey for businesses without compromising on any tech abilities. Today, Plobal powers mobile commerce for hundreds of fast growing Shopify and Shopify Plus stores and has partnered with some of the biggest tech companies, including Google (Instant Apps), to bring the most cutting edge tech to their businesses. The team is building towards putting m-commerce on autopilot viz. autonomous commerce. Atul's future plans include roaming around the globe, gaining new experiences while serving as a bartender at local watering holes.