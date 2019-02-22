The Top
1307 Insurance ChatBot Increases Quote Close Rate, $20k MRR
Jake Diner is an innovation and technology expert with two decades of experience in product management. He graduated from MSU with a degree in computer science. After working for over a decade in corporate leadership roles, including positions at Belkin and Dell, Jake decided to use his experience to build start-ups with a focus on those serving the insurance industry. After exiting from his first InsureTech venture-backed startup he co-founded seven years ago, he currently serves as CEO of Elafris, a San Francisco-based company that has built artificial intelligence-powered chatbot technology designed to help insurers meet the engagement expectations of today’s consumer.