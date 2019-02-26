My Queue

1311 Should he Raise Capital to Compete with Monday?
The CEO and co-founder of Float.com, the resource scheduling app helping agencies, studios and firms keep track of who's working on what and when. Float.com is bootstrapped, profitable and 100% remote, with Glenn currently based in Melbourne, Australia, where he has ready access to a good flat white.
1312 How Consent.io Got Its First $15k in MRR
1311 Should he Raise Capital to Compete with Monday?
1310 After GoDaddy Acquisition, He Built Support Version of Intercom, Now $1.5m in ARR, 100% yoy growth
1309 Are you nervous about raising on a $10m valuation with no revenue?
1308 Salesforce for Lawyers Passes $3m in ARR, Basically Bootstrapped
1307 Insurance ChatBot Increases Quote Close Rate, $20k MRR
1306 Weird Way He's Using Shopify To Grow MRR Past $50k Helping Non Techies Launch Mobile Apps
1305 He Built AWS, Now Raised $9m at $30m Post for IoT Solution, $300k MRR
1304 Raising $10m on $30m Pre Right Now for Video Feedback Platform, $5m ARR
1303 Ebay to Amazon Dropshipping Arbitrage CEO Makes $5.4M
1302 Property Data API Using Cash Cow to Fuel SaaS Growth
1301 He Helps Pepsi Get Distribution in India, $7m+ in ARR, 100% yoy Growth
1300 AdTech Makes $70m in $700m in AdSpend, how?
1299 After 4 years with no salary, is he making the right choice in launching a Hubspot "for the rest of us"?
1298 Conga Passes 11k Customers, $80m ARR, Q1 2019 IPO?
1297 His Mandarin Allowed Him To Scale Software for Real Estate Developers, $1m+ in ARR
1296 3 Metrics 30m MAU Quizlet Tracks As They Pass 1m Paying Customers
1295 They Passed $700k in MRR Heling Developers Launch API's Faster
1294 Predictive Supply Chain Company Closes 7 Figure Deals, $12m Raised
1293 How Plivo Broke $20m in ARR on Only $2m Raised Helping 70,000 Businesses with Communication Integrations
1292 How Cvent Hit $500m Bookings with Eyes on $1B in Meeting and Event Space
1291 This Podcast Hosting Company Just Broke $300k in MRR
1290 How New CEO Rightsized Brightpearl, passed $12m in ARR
1289 Virtual Event Management Business Passes $2m in ARR Selling $30k ACV's
1288 $6m in ARR and Net Negative 20% Revenue Churn, How?!
1287 Why He Left Salesforce After $50m+ Acquisition to Build Kustomer.com
1286 RippleMatch Giving Employers 1000's of High Quality Student Talent Per Month, $125k in MRR
1285 Bootstrapped Mumbai Based Social Listening Tool Breaks $1.2m in ARR, Up 100% YoY
1284 How He Uses Lifetstyle Business To Fund SaaS Startup
1283 $100m Exit Was $45m Cash Upfront, Using To Launch New $10/mo Website Builder with 3250 Customers

