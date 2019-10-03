1323 How FinTech Company Wave Is Deploying $100m in Capital, $25m+ in ARR

1305 He Built AWS, Now Raised $9m at $30m Post for IoT Solution, $300k MRR

Robert Frederick, founder and CEO of Sirqul, has been focused on connected communities of devices, people, and businesses since 1993. He was inspired by the boundless future potential of smart connected devices and leveraged this passion to attend MIT, to work on projects in the MIT Media Lab, and to join one of the first startups focused on standards that would later be called BlueTooth in the late nineties. The startup’s licensed product, DeviceTalk.com, was a central server running Intelligent Agents that used event-based logic to complete actions on behalf of its users via simple commands and conditional triggers. Identity and Presence were important then and still tends to be important now. Amazon acquired the company in 1999, and Robert led the internal team, Amazon Anywhere, that focused on making it possible to interact with Amazon Anywhere, Anytime, on Any device. After becoming the technical co-founder of Amazon Web Services and setting the stage for Amazon to become profitable leveraging the Cloud, Rob started Sirqul to create an Intelligence of Things (IoT) ecosystem on top of the cloud that also works at the edge. Sirqul has numerous partners that span Retail, Smart Buildings, Autonomous Vehicles, and Robotics.