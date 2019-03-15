The Top
1328 Can AppDirect with $245m in Funding Actually Go Public?
Dan is president and co-CEO of AppDirect, the only end-to-end cloud commerce platform for succeeding in the digital economy, which he co-founded in 2009 with Nicolas Desmarais. He and his co-founder dreamed to someday build a business worthy of the Inc. 500 list. Since starting his entrepreneurial journey, Dan and his co-founder officially launched their company in 2011, raised over $245 million in venture financing and reached a company valuation of more than $1B. The AppDirect ecosystem now powers millions of cloud subscriptions worldwide and connects channels, developers and customers to simplify the digital supply chain by enabling the onboarding and sale of products with third-party services, for any channel, on any device, with support.