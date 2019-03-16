The Top
1330 This Professor Quit Higher Ed For Learning Management Platform, $24m in ARR
Mr. Claudio Erba is the Founder of Docebo S.p.A and has been its Chief Executive Officer since March 2005. He serves as a Director at Docebo S.p.A. Mr. Erba served as a Board Vice President of RYSTO srl from July 2013 to December 2014. He served as Project leader of MHP Srl from October 1999 to June 2001 and Product Manager of Selpress from 1996 to 1997. Mr. Erba is also engages in diving into the topics of AI, learning automation, and the future of online learning at DoceboInspire. Mr. Erba lectured at the University of Florence, before founding Docebo S.p.A in Milan in 2005. He regularly appears on thought leadership and "movers and shakers" lists in the learning technology industry. Mr. Erba was a Guest Lecturer - Content Management System at University of Florence from March 2001 to July 2005. He studied Laurea in Economy and Marketing at Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore from 1995 to 2001.