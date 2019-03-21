The Top
1334 This $600k+ ARR SaaS Helps Oil and Gas Companies Predict Oil Well Production
CEO – Luther Birdzell Luther is an entrepreneur, data scientist and engineer passionate about energy efficiency, AI and self-service machine learning. From boardrooms, to oilfields, to data centers, Luther has been building tools that transform data from a cost to an asset for over 20 years. He founded OAG Analytics in 2013 to build an AI and self-service machine learning platform for the oil & gas industry.