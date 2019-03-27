My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
1340 She Helps Raytheon with Procurement, Passes $1m in ARR with eye on $5m
Nicole Verkindt is the Founder & CEO of Canadian technology company, OMX (theomx.com). Previously, she led a high tech manufacturing business selling to Governments around the world. Nicole is on the Board of the Canadian Crown Corporation, CCC (Canadian Commercial Corporation) that performs government to government contracts between Canada and other countries around the world. She is also on the Advisory Board of the Peter Munk School of Global Affairs, known for their Munk Debates. She is a commentator on CBC and columnist for Vanguard magazine focusing on technology and business news and a “Dragon” on CBC’s Next Gen Dragon’s Den, which is dedicated to early stage technology businesses. She was named Canada’s national woman entrepreneur of the year in 2017. She joined Gimlet media’s show “The Pitch” as the 4th investor for the 2018 season.
Play
Title
1341 Reverse merger on australia stock exhange
1340 She Helps Raytheon with Procurement, Passes $1m in ARR with eye on $5m
1339 $3m ARR Org Chart Company CEO Uses "Touch Zero" Operating Model to Manage Cash
1338 How He Converted 50 out of 800 Users to Paid
1337 How RedisLabs Scaled to $60m+ in ARR More Efficiently than MongoDB
1336 HelpScout Passes 9000 Customers, $14.4m in ARR
1335 Real Estate Tech Goes from $400k to $4m in ARR in Under 6 Months, Bootstrapped
1334 This $600k+ ARR SaaS Helps Oil and Gas Companies Predict Oil Well Production
1333 Dealing With Professional Services Temptations with Cliently CEO
1332 We almost missed payroll 3 months ago as we reset 5 year old business
1331 How CloudFlare Broke $100m in ARR Securing The Internet, No $2.5B Amazon Acquisition
1330 This Professor Quit Higher Ed For Learning Management Platform, $24m in ARR
1329 His Product? A Daily Email, 172k Milennial Subscribers and $100k+ in Revenue
1328 Can AppDirect with $245m in Funding Actually Go Public?
1327 Prague Based Translation Tool Passes $5m in ARR, Bootstrapped
1326 Can He Combine Mailchimp, Hubspot, Zenefits at $99/mo Price Point and Win SMB's Over?
1325 Secrets Old Media Brands are using to compete with Facebook
1324 How He Bootstrapped to $6m in ARR
1323 How FinTech Company Wave Is Deploying $100m in Capital, $25m+ in ARR
1322 How to Move from Service Business to Pure SaaS
1321 How he got his first $10k in MRR competing with Wistia
1320 $14m in ARR on $2.9m Raised Inventing New Visual Way to Code Service 3000 Freelancers
Capitalistbook.com: My SaaS book LIVE today ($6.5m Error)
Fast Trick: How Your Competitors Are Getting Customers
1318 He's flat, cash flow positive, moving freemium, will his tests turn the ship?
1317 He Left Eventbrite to Launch This, Growing Via API Partnerships
Why You Should Buy and Sell SaaS Companies
1316 3000 Hotels Pay Him $4.3m in ARR to Help With Website Bookings
1315 Her Best Friend Died From Terminal Cancer, She Launches MedTech SaaS Raising $2.5m on $10m Pre
Launching $5k SaaS Side Hustle

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.