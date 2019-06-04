1350 1b API Calls Per Day, $6m in ARR Helping TicketMaster Make Recommendations

1336 HelpScout Passes 9000 Customers, $14.4m in ARR
Nick Francis is Co-founder and CEO of Help Scout, where he is on a mission to make every customer service interaction a more human one. His two passions — technology and entrepreneurship — led him to start a web consultancy soon after college where he learned how to craft user experiences with his partners, Denny Swindle and Jared McDaniel. In 2010, the trio founded Help Scout and left their hometown of Nashville to join the TechStars accelerator program in Boston. That program, along with the Boston startup ecosystem, helped transform Help Scout into something real — a successful, remote company now serving more than 8,000 customer support teams around the globe. Nick lives and breathes product design, customer experience, and building a thoughtful, thriving company. He feels lucky to wake up every day and work alongside people who challenge him to grow and do great work.