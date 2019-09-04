The Top
1353 How To Bootstrap to $200k in MRR
Payman Taei is an avid technologist who loves new trends and tries to keep up with the ever-evolving internet. Taei’s background in Biology led him to truly believe in the art of evolution: everything changes in time and you either follow or create new trends or are left behind. Taei founded HindSite Interactive, a digital agency, in 2001 and out of that in 2014 incubated Visme, one of the leading presentation and infographic tools online. Visme empowers more than a million businesses, non-profits and individuals from over 90 countries, including NASA, IBM, and SONY, by improving the way ideas are visualized into engaging presentations, infographics and other forms of visual content.