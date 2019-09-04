1354 Mortgage Lending Software Passes $2m in ARR, Bootstrapped

1353 How To Bootstrap to $200k in MRR

1352 B2B Version of Venmo About to Pass $5m in ARR

1351 Why OwnLocal CEO Turned Down $17m Offer to Keep Helping Newspapers Digitize

1350 1b API Calls Per Day, $6m in ARR Helping TicketMaster Make Recommendations

1349 Blogger Mentions Tool, Now $100k in ARR and CEO Doubling Down

1348 His BlockChain Wallet Will be on 100m Phones by EOY 2018, Does He Make Money?

1347 "Our minimum is $500m" Says Ecommerce Tool CEO

1346 How CommercialTribe Broke 125% Net Revenue Retention Annually

1345 With $1m in ARR This MarTech Company Raising $3.5m in $12m Pre Money Valuation

1344 9000 Building Owners Use This To Track Temp, Seating, Usage, $200k in MRR, $6m Raised

1343 Data Cleaning and Analytics Tool Passes $7m ARR, Raising $20m on $80m Pre

1342 With $500k in MRR, He's raising $5m on $20m Pre to Help Enterprises with AI

1341 Reverse merger on australia stock exhange

1340 She Helps Raytheon with Procurement, Passes $1m in ARR with eye on $5m

1339 $3m ARR Org Chart Company CEO Uses "Touch Zero" Operating Model to Manage Cash

1338 How He Converted 50 out of 800 Users to Paid

1337 How RedisLabs Scaled to $60m+ in ARR More Efficiently than MongoDB

1336 HelpScout Passes 9000 Customers, $14.4m in ARR

1335 Real Estate Tech Goes from $400k to $4m in ARR in Under 6 Months, Bootstrapped

1334 This $600k+ ARR SaaS Helps Oil and Gas Companies Predict Oil Well Production

1333 Dealing With Professional Services Temptations with Cliently CEO

1332 We almost missed payroll 3 months ago as we reset 5 year old business

1331 How CloudFlare Broke $100m in ARR Securing The Internet, No $2.5B Amazon Acquisition

1330 This Professor Quit Higher Ed For Learning Management Platform, $24m in ARR

1329 His Product? A Daily Email, 172k Milennial Subscribers and $100k+ in Revenue

1328 Can AppDirect with $245m in Funding Actually Go Public?

1327 Prague Based Translation Tool Passes $5m in ARR, Bootstrapped

1326 Can He Combine Mailchimp, Hubspot, Zenefits at $99/mo Price Point and Win SMB's Over?

