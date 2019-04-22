1367 CloudBeds Passes $10m in ARR, Launches AirBnB Partnership

1366 ACT! and SalesLogix Founders New Company Hits $1m in ARR

1365 He's Paid $250k to Travel Influencers on Behalf of Brands

1364 Are you being acquired? "No comment"

1363 Test IO CEO: We'll Pass $10m in ARR Soon

1362 How Troops AI Became #1 Slack Integration, $1m+ in ARR, $17m Raised

1361 Adthena Passes $7m in ARR, 80% YoY Growth

1360 How He's Shifting Doodle Meeting Tool 200m MAU's to SaaS

1359 Will This Quiz Based Lead Capture Platform Grow Into It's Valuation?

1358 He's Put in $450k Before Turning on Paywall, Smart or Not?

1357 How He's Betting on the Future of AI

1356 Early Employee Who Wants to Sell A Few Shares? Plaza Ventures New Model Is What You Need.

1355 QASymphony Tricentis Merged Entity $80-100 ARR Going After DevOps Pie

1354 Mortgage Lending Software Passes $2m in ARR, Bootstrapped

1353 How To Bootstrap to $200k in MRR

1352 B2B Version of Venmo About to Pass $5m in ARR

1351 Why OwnLocal CEO Turned Down $17m Offer to Keep Helping Newspapers Digitize

1350 1b API Calls Per Day, $6m in ARR Helping TicketMaster Make Recommendations

1349 Blogger Mentions Tool, Now $100k in ARR and CEO Doubling Down

1348 His BlockChain Wallet Will be on 100m Phones by EOY 2018, Does He Make Money?

1347 "Our minimum is $500m" Says Ecommerce Tool CEO

1346 How CommercialTribe Broke 125% Net Revenue Retention Annually

1345 With $1m in ARR This MarTech Company Raising $3.5m in $12m Pre Money Valuation

1344 9000 Building Owners Use This To Track Temp, Seating, Usage, $200k in MRR, $6m Raised

1343 Data Cleaning and Analytics Tool Passes $7m ARR, Raising $20m on $80m Pre

1342 With $500k in MRR, He's raising $5m on $20m Pre to Help Enterprises with AI

1341 Reverse merger on australia stock exhange

1340 She Helps Raytheon with Procurement, Passes $1m in ARR with eye on $5m

1339 $3m ARR Org Chart Company CEO Uses "Touch Zero" Operating Model to Manage Cash

