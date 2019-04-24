The Top
1368 "Better Than Hootsuite" Tool Passes $250k in MRR on just $300k Raised
An entrepreneurial executive, Gilad enjoys visioning and creating innovative solutions for cloud, mobile and web technologies. Gilad to co-founded eClincher, a platform to manage and analyze social media and online presence. Previously, Gilad held senior management positions at Ultratech, Bloom Energy, Verigy, KLA-Tencor, and Applied Materials. Gilad has proven track record in Business Management, Product Management, Engineering Management, New Product Introduction (NPI), and Manufacturing and Support.