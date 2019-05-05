1380 SaaS Company in Floripa Launches, Passes $5k/mo Helping Websites Scale with CDN Solutions

1379 Live Video for Consumer Brands like Pottery Barn Passes $3m in ARR

1378 250 Content Producers Pay Him $6k/yr For Storytelling Drag and Drop Platform

1377 Moving To Enterprise Reduced Revenue Churn by 50% in Under 12 Months

1376 SMB Marketing space CEO: We're about to close $5m on a $36m valuation

1375 NewRelic Competitor Hits $2m in ARR, 900 Customers, Growing 80% yoy

1374 Your Dish Network Repair Man Probably Uses This $1m+ ARR Tool For Communication

1373 300 Companies Use Him to Ship, $8m in ARR, $12.5m Raised

1372 How He Took Net Revenue Churn from 57% to 10% in 12 Months

1371 Gmail Helpdesk About to Close $4m Round on $20m Pre with $1.4m in ARR

1370 He Does $1m/yr Producing 1 Minute Explainer Videos at Scale

1369 He Makes $30k/mo from Youtube While Building his App to 85,000 MAU

1368 "Better Than Hootsuite" Tool Passes $250k in MRR on just $300k Raised

1367 CloudBeds Passes $10m in ARR, Launches AirBnB Partnership

1366 ACT! and SalesLogix Founders New Company Hits $1m in ARR

1365 He's Paid $250k to Travel Influencers on Behalf of Brands

1364 Are you being acquired? "No comment"

1363 Test IO CEO: We'll Pass $10m in ARR Soon

1362 How Troops AI Became #1 Slack Integration, $1m+ in ARR, $17m Raised

1361 Adthena Passes $7m in ARR, 80% YoY Growth

1360 How He's Shifting Doodle Meeting Tool 200m MAU's to SaaS

1359 Will This Quiz Based Lead Capture Platform Grow Into It's Valuation?

1358 He's Put in $450k Before Turning on Paywall, Smart or Not?

1357 How He's Betting on the Future of AI

1356 Early Employee Who Wants to Sell A Few Shares? Plaza Ventures New Model Is What You Need.

1355 QASymphony Tricentis Merged Entity $80-100 ARR Going After DevOps Pie

1354 Mortgage Lending Software Passes $2m in ARR, Bootstrapped

1353 How To Bootstrap to $200k in MRR

1352 B2B Version of Venmo About to Pass $5m in ARR

